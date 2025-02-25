Obituary: Onnolee Maureen Murray

Onnolee Maureen (Kellegher) Murray, aged 86, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2025, in Fairfield, MT. She was born on July 21, 1938, in Anaconda, MT, to Elizabeth and Patrick Kellegher.

On July 24, 1960, Onnolee married the love of her life, Donald Murray, and together they built a strong, loving family. She is survived by their five children, four sons and one daughter, Mark (Linda), Mike (Tammy), Max, Melody (Roger), and Mitch (Grace). She was also the proud grandmother to 13 grandchildren and the cherished great-grandmother to 9 great-grandchildren.

Onnolee was proud of her Irish heritage, which she cherished deeply throughout her life. She found joy in the simple pleasures, spending time with her small dog and watching children run joyfully through the house. As a loving foundation of her family, Onnolee was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her artistic talents were evident in her beautiful drawings, stained glass work, crocheting, ceramics, and especially her unique rock animal paintings, which will remain a treasured memory for many.

In her professional life, Onnolee worked as a clerk at Woolworth’s in Anaconda, MT, and later worked for 16 years as a grocery clerk and produce manager at IGA in Choteau, MT. She also spent time as a dietician at a nursing home, where she touched many lives with her care and compassion. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Patrick Kellegher; her beloved husband, Donald Murray; and her brother, Patrick Kellegher.

