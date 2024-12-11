Obituary: Pat Castle

Pat Castle died peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Benefis Peace Hospice. Pat was born in Salem, Oregon in July of 1942, but moved to Great Falls as an infant. She attended Great Falls High School and went back to school years later to get her diploma which made her very proud. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and niece anyone could wish for. Her compassion, caring and unconditional love were unsurpassable.

After Pat’s three children were in school, she decided to work outside the home as an Avon lady in her community. Due to her wonderful personality, she excelled at the job and made many new friends. She then went to work for a couple of years as a teacher's aide at Valley View and then moved up to the Teacher's Assistant in Special Education. She loved all her “little people” and had the perfect disposition to work with them. She developed a special bond with Betsy, who came to visit her many years, even after her retirement.

She had a lot of artistic talent creating many beautiful gifts in ceramics such as: 4 Seasons Plates for her mother-in-law, The Kiss, for her husband, a lighted Christmas tree for her mother, cool mugs for a brother-in law, and too many more to list. She loved the holidays, and especially the ones that included children. She had the best decorated house for many occasions and cooked absolutely delicious formal dinners for family and friends. She loved shopping and traveling to see her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Castle of Great Falls; children, Wendi Castle and Al (Maria) Castle both Great Falls, and Glenn (Sandra) Castle of Cut Bank; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Pat also had many other children she considered family.

Her funeral service is at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2024, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel followed by internment at Highland Cemetery and a reception at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.