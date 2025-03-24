Obituary: Patricia Ann Bimler

Patricia Ann Bimler passed away on March 3, 2025 in Panama City, Panama after a sudden illness. She was on a cruise trip of a lifetime with her spouse, Dale and their children, Debbie DeBolt(Larry), Leisha Van Voast(Kraig), Scott Masek(Polly), and DeDe Mann(Richard). She was surrounded by the love of their children and Dale when she passed.

Patty was born March 18, 1940 to Carl and Florence Forhan Slocombe in Great Falls, Montana. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1958. She was employed by Columbus and the Deaconess hospitals managing their admitting departments and opened and managed the Great Falls Inn until she retired in 2001.

She enjoyed being at the Holter Lake house, having a Caesar on the porch, or on the pontoon drinking in the sun. Patty especially enjoyed family and having everyone together, that was her true happiness.

Patty is survived by her spouse, Dale, their children and spouses, her son-in law Tony Kelleher, twelve grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Patty was preceded in death by her grandchild, Brandon Mann, daughters Ronna Vallejo, Nicki Kelleher, and Jessica Bimler.

Patty was loved and will be missed by all.

A celebration of life is planned in Great Falls sometime this summer.