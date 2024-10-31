Obituary: Patricia Joan Roberts

Patti passed away in Great Falls, MT, in her home on October 23rd, 2024, at the age of 63. Patti was born in Michigan on March 25th, 1961, to Charles Francis Roberts & Martha Hazel Agnew.

Patti was an avid reader of romance novels and loved to do Jewel Art. She loved criminal justice TV and watching The Voice, AGT, The Masked Singer, and American Idol. Spoiling her grandkids was also one of her favorite past-times. Her favorite animals were dolphins, her favorite flowers were carnations, and her favorite colors were purple & ocean blue.

Patti loved to travel and lived many places; she liked to call herself a gypsy. She also had a great love for cooking and feeding everyone. Being a caretaker was the biggest part of who she was as a person and made her such an exceptional woman.

Patti had 5 children, plus a bonus daughter and 15 grandchildren.

(Kids) (Grandkids)

Amanda Bennett Landen Fafara

Danielle Fafara

Walter Fafara

Michael Roberts & wife Shelby Zoey, Gabrielle & Aspen

Ashley Emrich & husband Daniel Kaelyn, Kiera, Kyler, Kalisey, Kessandria & Karter

Katie Beck Sheen, Aiden, Natalia, Tristan & Grayson

Patti has 3 great-grandkids from her granddaughter Kaelyn Wood & husband Nick:

Harmon, Jameson & Atreus

Nieces: Krystle, Kynd, Erika, Emily & Aurora

Nephews: Sterling & Kolton

