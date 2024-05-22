Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Engberg Smith

Patricia “Pat” Engberg Smith, 83, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Pat was born on December 10, 1940, to Einar and Marie Engberg in Great Falls. She was the youngest of three girls. After graduating from Great Falls High School in 1958, Pat worked at Polly’s Dress Shop as a bookkeeper.

In 1959, she met the love of her life, Gerald T. Smith, and the two were wed on December 31, 1960. Between 1963 and 1971, Pat and Gerald welcomed four children, three sons and a daughter, and their days were subsequently filled with endless fishing and camping trips, church functions, and extended family get togethers at Pat’s sister’s farm in Manhattan, Montana.

Easter was Pat’s favorite holiday and Spring her favorite season. She loved collecting lambs and anything with tulips. Anyone who spent time with Pat will undoubtedly remember her drinking copious amounts of tea (or forgetting it in the microwave for hours and drinking it anyways.) She was a lover of Howard’s cheese pizza, mysteries and crime dramas, and she would never turn down an opportunity to play a game or spend hours bent over a jigsaw puzzle. Pat loved and cherished her dogs Candy, Ebony, Teddy, and Rudy.

Pat is survived by her four children, Daniel Smith (Debbie), Suzanne Clason (Robert), Robert Smith (Jody), and Michael Smith (Shannon); fifteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

