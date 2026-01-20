Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Lynn Smith

Patricia Lynn (Donovan) Smith, 79, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

She was born in Port Chester, New York on October 1, 1946, to James and Jeannette (Dugan) Donovan. She married Galen Smith and they shared 61 years together.

Pat is survived by her husband, Galen; children, Suzie (Mike) Ohlsen and Barry (Jodi) Smith; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

