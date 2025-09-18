Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Susan Nemitz

March 15, 1949 ~ September 17, 2025
Patricia “Pat” Susan Nemitz, 66, of Ulm, Montana, passed away on September 17th, 2025. Pat was born in Havre, Montana on March 15th, 1949, to Frances and Alvin Schafer. Pat was born a twin whose sister Pamela Louise Nugent lives in Warrensburg, MO.

Pat attended St. Judes Catholic School, Havre Highschool and Northern Montana College.

Pat grew up on the family farm north of Havre and learned hard work and integrity. She loved horses and working cows. She drove tractors and trucks, and harvest was always a favorite time of year.

In high school, she and her sister Pam participated in sports, including basketball and track. In her senior year she played on the blue on the Blue Ponyettes basketball team which won state title.

While at Northern Montana College Pat met Bradly Nemitz, they soon became inseparable until Pats death. Together Pat and Brad raised 2 children, Beau and Mandy. They have 3 grandchildren, Madison, Addison, and Conner.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Alvin Schafer, sister Barbara Schafer, brother James Schafer, father-in-law and mother-in-law Warren and Donna Nemitz.

She is survived by her husband Brad, son Beau (Shanna) Nemitz, daughter Mandy (Justin) Randall, her grandchildren, her sisters, Kathy Bessette, Jean (Lamond) Duffin, Joan Schafer, Mimi (Tom) Heydon, and Pam (Ken) Nugent, along with many nieces and nephews.

The service details will be announced at a later date.

