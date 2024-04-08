Obituary: Patricia "Pattie" Walrod

Patricia A. Walrod “Pattie”, 77, passed away on April 1, 2024. Pattie was born on February 10, 1947, in Lewistown, MT to Robert Eugene and Nola Frances Hruska (McLeod). She graduated in 1965 from Moore, MT before moving to Billings to attend Business College.

She met and married Charles J. Walrod in 1966. Together, they lived in various places in Montana, finally settling in Anaconda to raise their 2 children, and where they were later divorced.

During that time Pat spent her time working as a Bartender in Anaconda, making many friends and telling jokes that she always remembered. Pattie was particularly proud of serving as the President of the Bartenders Union in Anaconda for a time. She later moved to Philipsburg for work where she met her best friend and life partner Dennis “Denny” Bare. They would go on to settle in Maxville, MT, where she retired.

When Denny passed away in 2022, Pattie moved in with her daughter in Great Falls where she met many more friends to share her bartending jokes with.

Survivors include her daughter DeAnn and “favorite” son-in-law Derrick (Rick) Morin; two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; her sister, Carolyn Widdicombe and Jim Banta of Townsend; niece and nephew; great nieces; and Denny’s brother and sisters, three children and family.

