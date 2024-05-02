Obituary: Patrick James Hoen

Patrick James Hoen, 87, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Pat was born April 4, 1937 in Great Falls Montana to Panton Hoen and Fern L. McCrae. Attended school in Great Falls and graduated in 1956.

While in school, joined the U.S. Navy Reserve and was honorably discharged 8 years later. Pat started working at the Great Northern Railway becoming a carman, until he made the change to C. R. Anthony Co. as Assistant Manager.

Pat started his banking career at the First Westside National Bank and his dedication to his community. Many knew him as a banker but he was also active over the years with the Great Falls Jaycees as Treasurer, West Great Falls Kiwanis as President, VFW Post and Auxiliary 5590 as a Trustee. Pat was part of the MBA-AIB Education Committee, and served as a Commissioner for both the Children’s Receiving Home and Great Falls Housing Authority. He retired from U.S. Bank as a Vice President after 25 years.

In 1957 Pat was married to his high school sweetheart, Barbara Hutton falling just short of 67 years together. They had a son, Dennis James and a daughter, Debra Mae. Dennis and his wife Julie, and Debra and husband Ron Norman survive him along with grandchildren, Rhonda, Rachel, James, Tiffany and Daniel and 6 great grandchildren.

