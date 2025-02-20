Obituary: Patti Eskew

Patti Eskew passed away on February 16, 2025 in Great Falls, MT. She was born in Power, MT to Robert Grossman and Patricia Martin. She was raised here, attending Power High School and graduating in 1978.

She met Charles Frank Eskew at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT a short time after. The two shared their vows on May 11, 1980 and spent the next 45 years creating wonderful memories together.

Patti had a passion for helping those in her community. Throughout her years, she held many titles including an education assistant, certified dental assistant, and roles in child development. When she wasn’t helping others, Patti liked to indulge in the arts. She was a fan of many cinema and TV classics.

Patti is survived by her husband, C. Frank Eskew of Great Falls, MT; her son, Robert “Raab” (Jane) Eskew and Matthew R. Eskew, both of Great Falls, MT; her daughter, Elizabeth A. N. Eskew of Great Falls, MT; and her brother, Toney (Mary Lou) Grossman. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles “Chuck” Eskew and granddaughter, Brooklyn Eskew.

