Obituary: Paul "Buzz" Erb

Paul “Buzz” Erb passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2025. Buzz was a Minnesotan born in North Dakota in 1946 to Howard and Mildred Erb. He was the baby of the family with one brother, Keith, and two sisters Joan and Roberta.

In 1977, he met the love of his life, Kathy, and married in 1979. They have four children, Lance (Melissa) Foley, Sacha (Jonathan) Cueto, Amber (Kevin) Westie, and Krystal Erb. He is survived by 9 grandchildren, Tawni, Alexa, Isabel, Shannon, Nicole, Darlene, Cale, Jordan, and Alex.

He spent his formative years in Livingston, Montana where he continues to visit yearly for reunions. He was drafted in 1965 and spent time in South Korea as a payroll clerk.

In the early 70s, he moved to Great Falls to join his brother and brother-in-law working at Howards Pizza. He later became an owner and retired in 2016.

As an avid Griz fan, he enjoyed going to games until the last few years, where he continued to watch from his “Seat” at Red’s Bar in Missoula.

For the last 10 years, Buzz and Kathy have enjoyed wintering in Puerto Vallarta where he again, had a favorite “Bar Stool” and many friends on the Beach.

