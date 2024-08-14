Obituary: Paul George Meissner

Paul G Meissner, 87, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024 with his loving family by his side. Paul was born on April 24, 1937 in Glendive, MT to Frank and Ruth Hall Meissner. He was raised there alongside his sister, Cary.

After high school, Paul was enlisted into the United States Army where he spent the next few years of his life. He would gain the rank of Second Lieutenant before his honorary discharge in 1961.

Soon after, he moved to Missoula, Montana. From there he was in Great Falls MT where he met the woman he was destined to spend the rest of his life with, Lydia Garcia. They shared their vows on January 28, 1979 in Elko, Nevada. They had 6 boys and 2 girls with whom they shared many wonderful memories over the next 45 years of their marriage.

Paul was an extremely talented individual. He spent hours chipping away at his latest paintings, making sure no detail went unnoticed. Paul was a very accomplished artist in Great Falls with many in the surrounding area knowing his name. Paul was also a wonderful musician. Sometimes, the only sound Paul liked was the sound of the bobber hitting the pond water. He loved to fish and would take every opportunity to hit the water.

Paul is survived by his spouse, Lydia Meissner; his sons, Hugh, Clay, Brandon, Kim, Tim, and Jason; his daughters, Megan and Erin; his 28 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and 18 great-great grandchildren.

