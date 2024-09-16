Obituary: Paul Mickealson

Paul Mickealson was born on December 16, 1952, and peacefully crossed the bridge from Earth to Heaven on September 6, 2024.

Paul was a son, a brother, a cousin, a father, an uncle, a parent, a grandparent, and a great grandfather. He loved horses, hunting, fishing, and watching eagles soar.

He was a man of many accomplishments. One of his most memorable was when he was adopted into the Blackfoot Nation as an honorary Chief by Earl Old Person, who gave him the name Chief Fast Horse.

In 1989, he met his soulmate, Carol. They married in 1996.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, a brother, an uncle, and a few cousins.

He is survived by his soulmate, their 7 children, 20 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, his mother, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters.

