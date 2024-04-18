Obituary: Paula Hawkins

Paula Jean (Roth) Hawkins age 75, of Great Falls died on April 11, 2024 of pancreatic cancer. Jean was born on September 5, 1948, in Charles Town, West Virginia to Dr. William K. Roth and Nancy J. (Luber) Roth. She graduated from Charles Town high school in the class of 1966.

She then enrolled in Sheperd College (now Sheperd University) in nearby Sheperdstown. She was one of the first to enroll in the newly established School of Medical Technology. As part of her program, she interned at the nearby Martinsburg VA hospital. Following graduation and certification, she was hired by the Department of Pathology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She worked there for six years. That is where she met her husband, Jim, who was assigned there.

Following their marriage in 1978, they moved to Berlin where Jim was the Laboratory Director in the U.S. Army hospital. This was followed by a diverse series of hospital assignments in the U.S. and Germany. Jean was able to pursue her interest in community theater in Berlin and in all subsequent locations that the Army invited them to visit.

She also served on the board of the Great Falls Community Concert Association and was a familiar face at the Mansfield Box office, buying tickets for upcoming events. She was a member of the Rainbow Garden Club and greatly enjoyed that interaction. Two of her favorite activities were counted cross stitch and the preparations of doll house and miniatures.

She is survived by her husband, Jim, of Great Falls; her brothers, Jeff (Trudy, Alden, Ava) of Charles Town, and Steve (Bridget) of Charles Town.

