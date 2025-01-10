Obituary: Paula Louise DeLorme

Paula Louise DeLorme, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2024, at the age of 69. Born on May 21, 1955, in Toppenish, to Patricia and Paul Whitner, Paula is survived by her siblings Kenneth Whitner and Theresa Robertson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Whitner. Paula spent her life surrounded by love, kindness, and service to others.

Paula was a devoted wife to Donald David DeLorme, with whom she shared nearly 40 years of marriage. Their milestone 40th wedding anniversary would have been celebrated on July 20, 2025. Together, Paula and Donald built a life full of memories, love, and mutual respect.

A resident of Great Falls since the infamous snowstorm in 1992, Paula quickly became a familiar face in the community. Over the years, she made many lasting friendships and touched countless hearts with her generous spirit. Paula played a significant role in helping to open the Walmart on Smelter and was a cherished volunteer, including her memorable time as a Salvation Army Christmas Bell Ringer—an effort that earned her a feature in the local newspaper.

Paula leaves behind her five children, Amy Vance, Terra Davis, Cindy Ross, Ryan Rasor, and Brianne Rice. She was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother to many, whose lives were enriched by her warmth and care. Paula's family was her greatest joy, and she took immense pride in watching her children and grandchildren grow.

A celebration of Paula's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel where all are welcome to join her family in remembering a life well lived.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.