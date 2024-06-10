Obituary: Paulette Duryee

Paulette Duryee, aged 57, passed away in the early hours of June 7, 2024. Paulette was born on December 28, 1966, in Great Falls, to Geraldine Flynn and Ronald Sado. She loved her work as a Union Representative for UFCW Local 1889. She attended CMR High School.

Paulette originally met her husband, Michael Duryee, in high school, but they did not marry until June 21, 2013. Paulette’s purpose in life was her children and many, many grandchildren. She always had the best place for Christmas and Fourth of July, where everyone got together and enjoyed spending time laughing, and reminiscing about our crazy shenanigans together.

Paulette was more than proud to be a nerd. She loved Star Wars, Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, Outlander, Doctor Who, Supernatural, and anything involving dragons. But we all know her favorite thing was Bono! She is going to be very upset that she is missing House of The Dragon, the ending of Outlander, and The Acolyte.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Duryee; dog, Magnus “Puck” Puckerman Bass III; children, Shaundra (Mike) Ramey, Kelsie (Ben) Archambault, Kassidy Semple, Joseph Semple, Aidan Gaspar, Tara (Bryan) Sampson, Ryan Borrayo, Kayla (Chris) Smith, and Brittney Lake; 25 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie (Allan) Standiford and Jackie (Carl Knop) Kain; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Duryee; sisters-in-law, Jennfier Duryee and Jill Duryee Seigmund; and brother-in-law, Daniel Duryee.

Paulette’s death came upon unexpectedly. She had much more to accomplish and places to explore as a young Irish lass. She touched the hearts of so many, and her loss leaves a deep hole in their hearts. She meant so much to all her children and grandchildren, and we will miss her deeply every day.

