Obituary: Pauline "Polly" (Corontzos) Schultz

Pauline “Polly” (Corontzos) Schultz, aged 97, passed away peacefully in her home in Billings, Montana, surrounded by family, on Monday morning October 27, 2025.

Polly was born on October 10, 1928, in Great Falls, Montana, where she spent nearly 90 years of her life, growing up working at her father’s grocery store, Golden Gate Grocery. In June of 1950, she married Robert Schultz, and they were married for 67 years. They raised their family on the West Side of Great Falls. They eventually settled into her beloved home in town, where she created more than four decades of cherished memories with family and friends.

She worked for many years as a civilian servant within the Montana Air National Guard in Great Falls, where she made lifelong friendships and was known for her steady kindness and sense of humor.

Polly loved her family deeply and spent much of her life traveling the United States with her late husband, Bob. Together they enjoyed fishing, boating, and time at their cabin on Canyon Ferry. Though she often joked about her photography skills, Polly was rarely without a camera in hand, capturing every family moment and proudly filling multiple photo albums every year that she loved to share with anyone who stopped by for a visit.

She also poured her creativity into knitting, crocheting, porcelain painting, and many other crafts. She especially loved playing cards with her grandchildren. After retirement, Polly found purpose in her knitting - creating hats and blankets for newborns, children battling cancer, and veterans. Her handmade gifts traveled all across the Western United States, bringing warmth and comfort to countless families.

Polly was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” Schultz; her parents, Thomas and Dena Corontzos; and her brothers, Ted and Robert “Bobby.”

She is survived by her children, Dan (Garnett), Dena, and Tom (Lana); six grandchildren, Bonnie (Tony), Jeremy (Samantha), Matt (Jessica), Haley, Chris (Brittney), and Marissa (Beau); and twelve great-grandchildren, AJ, Lexie, Daniel, Madelyn, Jeremy, Jaxon, Dexter, Taycey, Bodhi, Bowen, Forrest, and a baby girl expected in January 2026.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 1st Ave N, Great Falls, Montana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

“Rest eternal grant unto her, O Lord, and may light perpetual shine upon her. May she rest in peace.”

