Obituary: Pete Mallory

Pete Mallory, aged 66, passed away on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, after a brief illness, with his wife, Pamela by his side. Pete was born on September 20, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana to parents, Jack and Marion Mallory. From the moment his feet hit the ground there was no stopping him!

Pete enjoyed his life on the road, in his semi, hauling from coast to coast. The last few years he was able to continue his love of driving, by taking a job that brought him home every night to share with his wife and drink a beer with his friends.

Pete met the love of his life 20 years ago. Not only did he fall in love with Pamela, with open arms, he welcomed her son, Chris (Jennifer) Newman, and daughter, Stacie Newman (Jeremy). With them came their children: Jacob, Garret, Austin, Luke and Chloe. They were not only family, but the best of friends, and shared many holidays and memories with each other.

Pete’s oldest sister, Debby (Clay) Bonogofsky and their 5 children, and families reside in Billings, Montana; Kathy Yarger, who always claimed to be “his favorite sister”, resides in Ulm, Montana, near her son, Jack (Mona) Yarger and daughter, Callie (Josh) Munski of Cascade, Montana. Each Christmas Day was filled with a much anticipated nerf war with Izaak and Hudson Munski.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Marion; and brother-in-law, Dan Yarger. He was always the first to help someone down on their luck and once you met Pete, you were no longer a stranger. In Pete’s life, he showed us that when the times get tough you work together and make it happen. That is why he leaves behind a loving family and a lifetime of friends.

We invite you to join us at a Celebration of Pete’s life on Saturday, October 4, 2025. To be held at the Great Falls Trap and Skeet Club, 183 I-15 Frontage Road, Ulm, Montana at 3:00 p.m. Donations may be made to your favorite schools Food Pantry.

