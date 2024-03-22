Obituary: Peter Cladouhos

Peter Cladouhos, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2024, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Peter was born on October 25, 1923, in Great Falls, to William and Chrisanthy Cladouhos. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1941 and was drafted into the US Army Infantry, serving as a Medic from 1943 to 1945 in the Pacific during World War II.

After being honorably discharged in October 1945, Peter returned to Great Falls. He attended Montana State University, married Doris Fagenstrom, and later became an apprentice confectioner for his uncle Tom Cladouhos at the Liberty Corner on Central Avenue and Third Street. Peter became a skilled confectioner and owned and operated the Liberty Corner candy store, newsstand, and soda fountain from 1951 to 1965. He later co-owned Gordon’s Restaurant on 10th Avenue South, where many enjoyed the food and warm hospitality.

Peter’s sporting interests included tennis, ping pong, golf, men’s slow-pitch softball, and fishing. He was a consummate fly fisherman and loved the Missouri River Canyon, the Smith River, and Prickly Pear Creek. He also made numerous trips to Alaska to catch steelhead and halibut and once caught a King salmon that earned third prize in the “Golden North Salmon Derby.”

Peter was known for his quick wit, recounting complicated jokes with unexpected punchlines, infectious sense of humor, and unwavering love for his family. He rubbed shoulders with countless people in the Great Falls community and seemed to know everybody. He will be deeply missed by all.

Peter’s 100th Birthday Celebration was held at the Heritage Inn last July and was attended by 106 relatives and friends from across the country. Doris passed away in August 2021 at the age of 97. They are survived by their children Joe (Tova), Tom (Sherry), Christine (David Larson), Adina (Ron Bedwell), and Roberta (Larry Powell) 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

