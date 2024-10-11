Obituary: Peter "Jerry" Peterson Sr.

Peter “Jerry” Peterson Sr. passed away on Wednesday, October, 9, 2024. Jerry was born on September 10, 1935 in Babb, MT to George and Justine Peterson.

He attended Browning High (Mick River School). Once he graduated, he started working for the National Park Systems as an equipment operator for Glacier Park. He transferred to Grand Teton National, then to St. Croix, WI National Riverway where he stayed for the next 10 years. His years of time and labor were rewarded when he was made facility manager for National Park Service.

He couldn’t have done it without the support given to him by his children and wives; Gaylene, Karen, and Margaret (Donia).

Jerry was a true lover of nature. He was outside every chance he got horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and attending rodeos all around Montana, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Jerry was a happy person and tore up the dance floor every chance he got. Jerry was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, and uncle to many people.

He is survived by his caregiver and friend, Thelma Faye Pepion; his sons, Curtis (Lynn) Peterson, Peter Peterson Jr. (Laura), Larry Peterson; his daughters, Lori Osgood (Michael), Michelle (Dwayne) Lee, and LeiLoni Anderson; his sisters, Betty Fenner, Lois Debates, and Evelyn Altwood; his brother, Walter (Jr) Peterson; his grandchildren JD Peterson, Jeremy and Gracie Peterson, Charley and Whitney Garfield, Shane and Sarah Peterson, Daniel Peterson, and Michael Young.

