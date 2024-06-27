Obituary: Peter "Pete" Edwin Hoppe

Peter E “Pete” Hoppe was born on April 16, 1956, to Frank and Christina Hoppe in Great Falls, Montana. He died on June 24, 2024, at his home.

He attended schools in Great Falls, graduating from CM Russell High School in 1974. He attended his first year of college in Missoula for a welding course. He worked in construction as a laborer through the Labor Hall in Great Falls and worked at N.E.W.

Pete married Marjo Reister, and they later divorced.

He is survived by his mother, Christina; sisters, Mary Lou Cox-Bell of Florida, Elizabeth Botzet and Alice Hoppe-Smith both of Great Falls, Ruth Gifford of Sherman, Texas; brothers, Robert and Michael both of Great Falls.

