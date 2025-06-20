Obituary: Philip Bernard Dunbar

Philip Bernard Dunbar, 71, passed away on June 14, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Phil was born on October 18, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York, to Robert Dunbar and Dorothy Paul. He attended Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School before eventually planting roots in Great Falls, where he worked as both a dedicated bus driver and a proud small business owner.

It was in Great Falls that Phil met the love of his life, Toni Dunbar. The two were married on January 29, 2006, and shared 19 years of love, laughter, and partnership.

Phil had a deep love for the outdoors, he found joy in hunting, fishing, and watching sports. A true music lover, he often surrounded himself with melodies that spoke to his spirit.

He also found purpose in giving back, especially through his involvement with the outreach and leadership programs at the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

His impressive collection of guns and knives was one of his many passions.

Phil is survived by his beloved wife, Toni Dunbar; his sons, Daiquan (Philip) Dunbar and wife Jennifer, and Dorian Dunbar and wife Cassandra; his daughter, Nekia Rodriguez and spouse Martha; his brother Terence (Tery) Dunbar; his sister-in-law, Bert Dunbar; nine grandchildren; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Dunbar; his brother, Robert “Bobby” Dunbar; and his sister, Brenda Dunbar.

