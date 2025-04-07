Obituary: Philip Joseph Eve

Our beloved Philip Joseph Eve passed into the presence of the Lord on April 3, 2025. He went peacefully from his home in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 90.

He was born on March 1, 1935, in Belt, Montana, to Joseph W. and Lorena (Casper) Eve. He was the fourth out of their ten children. His dad, JW, was the band director for various rural schools in Montana. The family lived in Belt, Stanford, Geraldine, and Poplar while growing up. In 1955, he attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. He was a walk-on for the Gonzaga varsity basketball team and naturally a lifelong ‘Zags’ fan. He transferred to the college of Great Falls in Montana and met his sweetheart, LeLawne Mae “Lonnie” Gratton. They married in 1956 and started their family of seven children. They were married for almost 69 years at the time of his passing.

Phil went all-in on everything he did, whether work or play. He had a strong and dedicated work ethic, which he passed on to all of his children. He used to say he started working when he was five years old by carrying buckets of coal up the hill to heat his family home. Once he became a father, he worked more than one job at times to ensure that his family was provided for. He often said, “I don’t have to work, I get to work.”

In the early years, he worked for the City of Great Falls Water Department.

After a fire destroyed the family home in 1975, he decided to move the family to Billings, Montana, where he accepted a job with Waterworks Equipment Company. Ten years later, he settled on his final career at Northwest Pipe Fittings as the utilities estimator, travelling and planning water and sewer systems all over Montana, and parts of Wyoming and Idaho. After living in Billings for 20 years, he and Lonnie moved back to Great Falls, where he continued to work for NW Pipe until he retired in 2001. He loved his work so much that he continued on with them for several years as a consultant.

He knew how to enjoy life, and he would always announce “Let the fun begin!" before an event or trip. He made sure to take his large family of nine (plus the dog!) on many summer vacations. Whether camping, staying in a rustic cabin at Flathead Lake, or visiting relatives, vacations were always memorable. He and Lonnie enjoyed travels to Germany twice to visit Brian who lives there.

He spent much of his free time fishing, hunting, and golfing. In fact, Philip made his first hole-in-one at the age of 82! He loved gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with neighbors and friends. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle and Cribbage. He was passionate about his hobbies of tying flies, making lead molds, and whittling beautiful diamond willow walking sticks.

No matter where he went or what he did in life, he built many trusting and lasting relationships. He was very generous with both his time and the “shirt off his back.” He was a friendly, sociable man with the gift of storytelling, cracking jokes, and staying optimistic. He cheered people up and included everybody. He also broke out in song while driving, and especially in the morning to serenade his wife.

Philip was a devoted Catholic, rarely missing mass, and instilling Christian values and faith to his children. Anyone who knew him would agree that he was the most loving, strong, supportive husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; four sisters; three nephews; and his son-in-law.

Phil is survived by his wife, Lonnie; seven children, Kay Eve Bernal, Karen Tinnes, Janet Eve, Linda Eve, Chuck (Deedle) Eve, Debbie Eve, and Brian (Diane Nickl) Eve; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A heartfelt appreciation goes to Stillwater Hospice, O’Connor Funeral Home, and Father Doug and staff at Holy Spirit Parish.

A vigil will be held on May 8 at 6 pm, and a funeral mass on May 9 at 11am, both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th St. S., Great Falls, MT, 59405.

