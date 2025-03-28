Obituary: Phyllis J. Mortensen Lake

Phyllis J. Mortensen Lake, aged 85, passed away with her daughter by her side at Peace Hospice in Great Falls on March 18, 2025.

Phyllis was born to Arthur and Della Mortensen on January 14, 1940, in Duluth, Minnesota. She graduated from Central High School in Duluth in 1958 and attended college at the University of Minnesota Duluth. In 1965, she met her future husband, Mel Lake, in Great Falls while visiting family. She moved to Great Falls in 1967, married Mel in 1968, and gave birth to their daughter, Valerie, in 1969.

During her lifetime, Phyllis worked for several insurance companies, but she was most proud of her employment with Flynn Insurance Agency, where she worked as a file clerk from 1980 until her retirement in 2008. She loved Flynn and the people who worked there. They were like a second family to her.

Phyllis played the piano since age 5. She loved music, especially '50s rock 'n roll, and singing and dancing to her favorite tunes around the house. She also enjoyed sewing, reading a good book in the backyard on a warm summer day, going for walks, planting flowers in the spring, watching Judge Judy, checking out a good garage sale with her daughter, and having "stuffie parties" with her grandson. Phyllis was always available to help her family in any way she could. We will miss her every day.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Valerie Grubich, her son-in-law, David Grubich, and her only grandchild, Evan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Mel, who passed away in 2017.

Phyllis's family would like to thank the staff at Peace Hospice for taking such wonderful care of her for the last two months of her life, especially RN Asher, whom she adored. A special thank you also goes to her personal caregiver, Denise, who made her smile even on a bad day.

A private graveside service will be held for family at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls.

