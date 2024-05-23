Watch Now
Obituary: Phyllis "Peggy" Walley Turner

December 28, 1926 - May 15, 2024
Phyllis “Peggy” Walley Turner passed away on May 15, 2024, in Great Falls. She was born on December 28, 1926, in Choteau to Lew and Ellen Walley.

She lived and was educated in Choteau, Fairfield, Augusta, and graduated from Helena High in 1945. She then graduated from Montana State College School of Nursing in 1948.

Peggy married Jack Turner in 1949 and they had five children together. They enjoyed traveling with friends to Japan, China, Alaska, and 23 winters in Hawaii.

She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Turner, Sherry Turner, and Lynda Reeve; son, Bruce Turner; grandsons, Rollin and Brett Reeve; and granddaughter, Brittany Turner, all of Great Falls.

