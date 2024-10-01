Obituary: R. Michael McCloskey

R. Michael McCloskey aka Duke, I.B Groty, Uncle Mike, Dad, Grandpa but never Bob, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2024, with family by his side. He was born to Robert Francis McCloskey and Sharon Jean Josephson McCloskey on August 18, 1949, in Seattle, WA. Mike graduated Mercer Island High School in 1967 and attended the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

He married Kathleen Jo Carney in 1971 and was mentored by Dave Lees of Lees Carney in Portland in the salvage side of that business. He later transitioned to grain merchandising. Mike and Kathy greeted one son, Chris, in 1980 and began their adventures around the northwest.

He left Portland to run Dillon Grain in Dillon, Montana then moved to Vancouver, BC to manage the export desk for Agro-BC and traveled the Pacific rim. Longing for the states, he signed on with General Mills in Great Falls as a barley merchandiser. His last post in the grain industry was with Palliser Grain of Calgary, AB running their one U.S. office.

Mike became licensed as a financial advisor and went to work for Dain Rauscher in 1995. By 2000, the laws regarding CPAs and financial advising had changed allowing Mike to move to JCCS CPA to create their wealth management program. It was there he found his niche advising clients for the next 18 years.

Mike enjoyed many activities with his family and friends that included camping, fishing, hunting, clam digging and photography. Mike was a founding member of Sun River Rangers Shooting Society for cowboy action shooting. He was a member of the Russell Museum’s Charlies Friends, the East Valley QRT, and a volunteer fireman with the Sun Prairie department. As a life member of Cascade County Search and Rescue he helped guide the unit to the successful realization of a county mill levy for SAR funding.

He is survived by his first wife, Kathy; their son, Chris (Leah); his second wife and best friend, Diane; and her son, Kevin Nelson (Kim Brown); mother-in-law, Carole Hull; sisters-in-law, Nancy McCloskey, Dee (Mike) Trombetta and Linda Deering; daughter-in-law, Vickie Nelson; grandchildren, Conner, Bryce, Alyssa and Brooke Nelson, Cierra, Chloe, and Chrystal McCloskey; nieces and nephews include, Kate McCloskey, Kellie Clark, Dugan (Ronnie Kai) McCloskey, Stephanie (Matt) Martinka, Stacie (George) Howell, Sarah (Eric) Lybecker and Kenny Suazo; And brothers from a different mother, Tom Mullane and Ken (Roberta) Threet.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.