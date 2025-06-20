Obituary: Rachael Nicole Hitchcock

Rachael Nicole Hitchcock passed on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Cut Bank. Rachael was born in Springfield, Illinois on November 26, 1987 to Kevin and Rebecca Imlay. Rachael was a beacon of light and kindness to all who knew her.

Rachael graduated high school from Tri-City High School in Buffalo, Illinois in 2006. Rachael begun studying in early childhood education but life had another calling and Rachael moved to North Dakota where her father had been working.

While in North Dakota Rachael met her future husband Brandon and the two were inseparable from the moment they met. They made a beautiful family of 3 amazing girls Justice(18), Paycen(8), and Amelia(4). The girls and Brandon were her world.

Rachael besides being a stay at home Mom to her kids she was dedicated member to an entire community of kids. She hosted craft days and other events, volunteered at the pre-school and taught the Mini Movers dance class for kids 4 and under. She was a special light in this world, one filled with love, energy and patience.

Rachael is survived by her Husband and three daughters (Cut Bank, MT) Her father Kevin and his wife Sherri (Tennessee) Sisters Kendra her husband Kody (Tennessee) Kaitlynn and her husband Cory (Tennessee) and her Grandma Peggy and her husband Lenny (Illinois) Rachael had 10 nieces and nephews, countless friends

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday June 25th 1pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints. There will be a viewing to say good bye an hour before the service starts.

