Obituary: Rachelle "Shelly" Eloyce (Myhre) Murphy

Shelly was the embodiment of love. She had the brightest light that just poured out of her, and onto every soul she encountered. Always the ultimate ambassador of acceptance, generosity, and kindness. These were her core values, and there was not ever a stranger she encountered that didn’t feel at least one of these from her. She loved all. Openly and freely from such a pure place in her heart.

Rachelle Eloyce Myhre was born to Richard and Fern Myhre on February 10th, 1954, and raised in Great Falls, MT where she attended Bethel Lutheran Church, West Junior High, and CM Russell High School. It is where she met, fell in love with, then married her soul’s twin flame, Leonard Murphy on August 18th, 1973. They were blessed with the gift of 52 years of marriage.

After they were married, she and Leonard moved to Billings, then to Hayes-Lodgepole where Leonard went to college and became a teacher. They moved back to Great Falls in 1983, and that is where they raised their two children, Scott and Jenifer (Jen).

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Shelly loved to make anything and everything she could. Crocheting and sewing were her favorites, closely followed by baking. She was a member of the Close Knit group at church where she and other members would make prayer shawls and donation items. She was also honored to have made countless wedding and event cakes for friends and loved ones throughout the years.

She loved flowers and plants and was known for her “green thumb”. Spending time in her flower beds and doing yard work always brought her happiness. This was in addition her love of God and her church family. Shelly’s faith paved the road map for all the beauty she saw in the world; the beauty she lived to spread and share with her every breath.

Shelly worked various retail jobs over the years, but spent many working for K-Mart, then Poulsen’s before going back to school and graduating college at the age of 50. She was then hired by, and retired from, the Great Falls Clinic where she loved her job as a medical coder.

Tough? Shelly was the strongest woman most of us would ever have the privilege of knowing. She kicked breast cancer in the butt twice, having first found a lump in 1993, then after 17 years of remission, found another mass in 2010. Remission again until 2017 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer again, only this time it was in her bones (metastatic). She fought. Hard. Her numbers continually amazed her doctors, though after eight years of fighting, her body just couldn’t any longer.

Shelly passed peacefully on September 11th, 2025, with her daughter holding one hand and her dedicated husband holding his hand over her heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents Richard (Dick) Myhre and Fern Wicken Myhre, her brother Dik Myhre, and older sister Jude Myhre.

Shelly is survived by her husband Leonard Murphy, son Scott (Carrie) Murphy, daughter Jenifer (Joe) Murphy, bonus daughter Charley (Doug) Myers, sister Laura (Russ) Schade, 24 nieces and nephews, and countless great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and others she had adopted as her own.

Her family asks only that when you think of her please smile at a stranger, tell someone you love them, or pass along an unexpected act of kindness.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.