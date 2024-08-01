Obituary: Ralph "Ted" Hansen

Ralph Theodore Hansen of Great Falls, MT, known to family and friends as Ted, passed away on Tuesday January 16, 2024 at the age of 90. Ted was born in Denver on February 28, 1933 to Ralph Enoch and Grace Rosamond (nee Casey) Hansen.

Ted, whose father was a Colonel in the US Army during WWII, lived in both Texas and Colorado while growing up. Ted was in the graduating class of 1951 at East High School in Denver. Upon leaving school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served through the Korean War. He left the Navy in 1954 and became a professional driver. This was his main occupation for the next 50 years. He drove school buses, city buses, delivery trucks, and long distance freight. Ted also found employment drawing ads and technical illustrations for manuals, and painting signs. During his working life, Ted lived in Colorado and Malta, MT and settled in Great Falls in 1983.

Ted and Sharon met in Denver and were married after a short 30 day courtship. Ted leaves behind his wife Sharon, six daughters, three sons in-law, April Hansen of Great Falls, Amy and Dewey Russell of Princeton, TX, Nancy Benson of Great Falls, Sandra and Jason Dess of Great Falls, Margaret Hansen of Great Falls, Nedra and Jim Grill of Honolulu, HI, his brother Richard Hansen of Westminster, CO, 13 grand-children, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday August 9, 2024, at Triumph Baptist Church at 6 PM with refreshments until 8 PM.

