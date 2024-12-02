Obituary: Randy Dale Stevens

Randy Stevens, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend died unexpectedly on November 22, 2024, at the age of 32.

Randy was born in Watford City, ND on April 11, 1992, to Dale and Teresa Stevens. There, he was introduced to cousins and grandparents whose relationships he cherished his whole life.

The family moved to Great Falls in 1992 and set deep roots in Montana. He attended schools here in town before graduating from Great Falls High School in 2010. He went on to work for some time in the plumbing trade before starting his own business, 5 Star Drain Services. Randy’s good-natured friendliness made quality customer service come easy, and he always worked to see a job through.

As a boy, Randy was introduced to the state’s wondrous outdoors and fell in love. He was a gifted, lifelong fisherman and outdoorsman who was at his happiest on the lake, along a stream, or in the woods. His sisters recall memories of him as a boy sitting all day on the dock with only a can of worms, pulling perch and anything else he could hook out of Holter Lake. As he grew, so did his abilities and he spent many blissful days hooking fish and tagging bucks. His abundant fishing and hunting trophies adorn the family’s households and cabin.

In addition to being outdoors, Randy had a passion for being on the diamond. He played baseball for traveling teams for years before switching to the more leisurely love of slow pitch softball. He treasured all the connections he made with friends during league play and could turn the game into a party.

Those who knew Randy loved him for his endless sense of humor, honesty, and kind-hearted spirit. He was a true friend and would walk to the ends of the earth for those he loved. He will always be remembered for his friendliness, magnificent smile, contagious laugh, and caring heart.

He also held a special soft spot for his furry best friends, Adobe and Lil Dale, who provided him with warm companionship over the years.

Randy is survived by his parents, Dale and Teresa Stevens; grandmother, Darlene Stevens; grandfather, Eugene Turnquist; siblings, Lindsey (Grant) Stevens Crenwelge, Samantha Stevens, and Leah (Yuri) Matsko; nieces, Harper and Sophia; nephews, Cayden, Quintus, Milo, and Beckett; all who will miss him so much.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Sharian Turnquist and Lee Stevens.

A celebration of life will take place on December 14th at the Hide Out Lounge: 2401 12th Ave. S., Great Falls, beginning at 3:00.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.