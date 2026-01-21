Obituary: Randy Dean Sangrey

Randy Dean Sangrey, age 49, passed away at his home on January 8th, 2026, in Great Falls, MT. A Funeral Service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on January 23rd, 2026, at 10:00 AM with a Graveside Service to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Born March 10, 1976, in Great Falls, Randy was raised here as well as in Rocky Boy, both were places that always remained close to his heart.

Randy graduated from Great Falls High School and spent much of his life working in construction. He had a true passion for carpentry and took great pride in building homes from the ground up. Known as a hardworking man, Randy was deeply devoted to his family and took his greatest pride in being a loving and dedicated father.

Randy enjoyed fixing cars and trucks, especially Chevy Square body styles, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, even when he had little to give.

He loved all kinds of music, from country to rock and roll, and was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. Randy was even a heavy weight boxer and received a lot of trophies in his division; He loved boxing growing up.

He is survived by his daughters, Katarina Parker, Mercedes Sangrey, Myranda Sangrey, and Mychaela Paranteau; and his grandson, Kingston Windy Boy.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

Randy will be remembered for his kindness, strong work ethic, and the unconditional love he had for his children and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

