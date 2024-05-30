Obituary: Raymond Martin Herigon

Raymond Martin Herigon, aged 85, passed away on May 27, 2024. Raymond was born in Arco, Minnesota, on September 30, 1939, to Lawrence and Martha Herigon.

Into adulthood, Raymond pursued a career as an electrician, working for Boeing. In his free time, he enjoyed being outside, especially when he was fishing, crabbing, shrimping, camping, and hunting. He adored helping people, including assisting with beadery.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Herigon; sons, Paul Herigon (Texas), Jeff Herigon (Idaho), Stephen Brekke (Great Falls), and Cris Brekke (Great Falls); brothers, Jerry and Don Herigon; sisters, Linda Tonkovich and Terry Miller; grandchildren, Katherine Wertz, Brandon Herigon, Zach Herigon, Sarah Herigon, Courtney Herigon, River Herigon, Sparrow Herigon, and Skyler Herigon; and his great granddaughter, Elise “Peanut”.

