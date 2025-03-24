Obituary: Raymond Ozuna Duran

Raymond Ozuna Duran, age 71, a beloved soul known for his adventurous spirit, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter.

Originally from California, Raymond embraced the beauty of life in places like Alaska and Montana, where he found joy in the open frontier. His career spanned various roles, including iron worker, chef, and dedicated student, each position reflecting his hardworking nature and zest for life.

Raymond was a wild and free spirit who cherished his family and friends, leaving his mark on all who knew him. His love for life and family will be remembered fondly by many.

Preceded in Death:

Mother - Heriberta Gunstrom

Step-Father - Walter Gunstrom

Father - William Lee Minshall

Brothers - Armando Mendoza, Filberto Gunstrom, Mario Antonio Duran Sr, Walter Gunstrom Jr

Sister - Juanita Gunstrom

Survived by:

Brothers - Francisco Carvajal (Teresa), Hector Carvajal, Jose Duran

Sisters - Charlene Gunstrom (Freddie), Jacqueline Gunstrom, Patricia Perkins (Eric)

No services are planned at this time. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of donations, we ask that you honor Ray’s memory by spending time with your loved ones and offering a kind word or gesture to those in need.

