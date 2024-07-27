Obituary: Raymond Victor Graf

Raymond Victor Graf passed away in Great Falls, MT on July 21, 2024, at the age of 87. He was born on March 7, 1937, in Terry, Montana to parents Emmanuel and Lydia. When he was six weeks old, the family moved across the state and homesteaded at Fairfield Bench. Ray graduated from Fairfield High School in 1955. In 1956, he married Beverly Maxwell in Fairfield.

He was employed by Main Electric planting telephone poles and stringing wire to homes west of Fairfield. Ray and Bev moved to Great Falls. He worked for a lumber yard and in a seed plant. In 1957, they and their son, Michael, moved back to Fairfield. Ray was employed by Montana State Fish Wildlife and Parks from 1957 to 1960. In 1961 Ray went to work for 3 Rivers for 34 years, retiring in 1995.

Ray loved kids, and in retirement found his favorite job as a school bus driver for the Fairfield School District. He also drove the Choteau New Song Church bus driving the youth all over the state for their Mission Trips and conferences. One year he drove church member to Tijuana Mexico to help build an addition onto an orphanage.

In 1964, Ray and Bev purchased a 10-acre farm with a home. This was a good place to raise their family that had grown to five sons. They later purchased and moved to the family homestead farm and home. Ray was raised at this place along with seven brothers and three sisters. Ray worked at his telephone job and the farm.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beverly; sons, Michael (Cindy), Dennis (Jeri), Rodney (Kim), and Darin (Amy); eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great granddaughters; daughter-in-law, Crystal; sister, Peggy (Ed) White; sister-in-law, Karen Graf; brother-in-law, Pete Mion; and many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.