Obituary: Raymond Welter

Raymond Welter, aged 78, of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2025, at Renaissance Assisted Living Home, with his wife of 58 years by his side.

He was born on November 2, 1946, to Henry and Mary Welter in Roelyn, IA.

Ray was a retired retail manager and loved being outdoors, especially running and hiking.

He attended Winona Minnesota High School, Luverne, IA High School, Twin Rivers High School, Bode, IA, and Eagle Grove Community College in Iowa.

Ray is survived by his wife, Cathy; and their five beautiful daughters, Joanna Ginger, Regina Weideman, Amy Brown, Phebe Swaboski, and Mara Brandner; 15 grands; and 13 great-grands.

