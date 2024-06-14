Obituary: Richard Anton Janzer

Richard A. Janzer of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on Friday June 7, 2024, with his family at his side. Rich was born October 25, 1944, in Great Falls to parents Scotty and Jane Janzer, the second of four children. He went to Great Falls Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1963. He then attended Carroll College in Helena Montana, graduating in 1967 with a History Degree and a minor in Physical Education. While attending college he met and married his wife Connee (Fink) Janzer in 1967. When he finished teaching, they moved to Great Falls where they shared their life together.

Rich went to work at Great Falls National Bank as a loan officer, after which he purchased a trophy shop and called it the Award Center working with his brother Tom for 30 years. He later sold the Award Center and became involved with the automotive industry working at Pete’s, Bison Motors and City Chevrolet. Rich and his son Richie worked side by side for 10 years and they enjoyed their time together.

He also enjoyed playing golf, fantasy football with his two boys, and he coached his sons and nephews in every sport they could play. Rich also enjoyed sports playing competitive slow-pitch softball into his 40’s. He made lifelong friends playing softball and was inducted to the ASA Montana Softball Hall of Fame a few years ago. In his free time, he enjoyed helping his wife take care of their flowers and their yard.

Rich is survived by his wife Connee, sons Scot (Jen) Richie (Julia) brother Red (Peggy) Suzi Walsh (Tom) and two granddaughters, Madie and Jane: one grandson Kenny. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and friends.

