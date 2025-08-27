Obituary: Richard "Dick" Hamers

Richard “Dick” Hamers passed away peacefully on August 25, 2025, just 10 days shy of his 99th birthday. Dick was born on September 4, 1926, in Orrin, North Dakota to John Joseph and Antonia (Nieberle) Hamers. He was the 11th of 12 siblings. He grew up in Balta, North Dakota and graduated from Balta High School in 1943.

In June of 1946, he married Kathryn Hornstein. Kathryn passed away in June 1954. Dick relocated to Great Falls and began working for Safeway as a meat cutter. In November 1956, he married Adele Schinneman. He transferred to California with Safeway, and for a brief time operated his own meat market. Upon returning to Great Falls, he started selling printed office supplies for Great Falls Tribune Printing and later Advanced Litho Printing. He and Adele divorced in 1970. In his retirement years he bartended at the Eagles Lodge.

After dating for over 10 years, he and Helen Axtman Hager tied the knot in May 1998. Helen worked at Eddie’s Supper Club and would start work early in the morning. Dick would accompany her to work and have a cup of coffee while she began her day. Next thing you know, he was in the kitchen helping her prepare and cut steaks. He was put on the payroll just in case there was an accident while cutting steaks.

He and Helen enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Helen passed away in November 2021. He relocated to the Eagles Manor where he was still residing. He was never one to sit still. He spent lots of time walking through the halls at the Manor to get exercise and kept everyone on their feet by tapping his cane on the floor.

Dick is survived by his children, daughters, Barbara Marshall (Mike Beatty) and Gail ‘’Buffie” (Rowan) Ogden; sons, Richard “Dick” Sawaya (Maureen O’Hogan) and Larry (Carol) Sawaya; stepdaughter, Carrie (Rick) Reisig; grandchildren, Jaci (Colin) Lee, Dustin (Becky) Ogden, Stephanie Ogden (Shyam Dorn), Ben (Laura) Marshall, Brooke (Corey) Peterson, Nathan (Courtney) Sawaya, Stephanie (Greg) Mitchell, and Melissa (Mike) Amundson; stepgrandchildren, Dawson and Skyler Reisig; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. which would have been his 99th birthday.

His favorite color was red, and he loved plaid shirts. Please feel free to honor him by wearing either.

