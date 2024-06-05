Obituary: Richard "Dick" Preston

Richard “Dick” Preston, aged 72, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Thursday, May 31, 2024, at his family’s homestead in Gibson Flats. Dick was born on October 15, 1951, in Great Falls to parents Harry and Helen Preston. Dick attended school at the Ursuline Academy through the 8th grade, graduating from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1970.

He married Anita DeAngelis with whom he had his only child, daughter Danielle, who he always called “Dani.” Dick enlisted in the Air Force and moved to Las Vegas, NV, but after the marriage ended, he moved back to Great Falls with Dani and started classes at Montana State University, graduating with a master’s degree in Art.

Dick worked as an artist across many mediums, specializing in acrylic portraits and wildlife, eventually opening a shop designing custom logos and designs for local businesses. He also worked as a bartender at the Sting for almost 20 years before retiring in 2021. In his younger years, Dick enjoyed sports with his family, including playing on a fastpitch softball team with his 7 brothers. He also enjoyed his fantasy football league, golf, and bowling.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Dani (Preston) Rubino and husband, Chad; two granddaughters, Darby Rubino and Shelby Rubino-Wodrich and husband, William; six brothers, Pat Preston and wife, Barb, Butch Preston and wife, Cathy, Tom Preston and wife, Marlene, Bill Preston and wife, Jonna, Mark Preston and husband, Dominic, Tim Preston and wife, Carla; four sisters, Esther Shryne, Susie Lee, Deb Brown and husband, Steve, and Ellie LiQue; sister-in-law, Nadine Preston; and many, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.