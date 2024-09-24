Obituary: Richard "Dick" Thomas Morris

Richard "Dick" Morris passed away on September 20, 2024. He was surrounded by family and his beloved dogs. Dick was born in Fairview, Montana. His family soon moved to Great Falls.

He joined the army in 1963. When he returned home, he married Barbara Dresel. They were married for 39 years before Barb’s passing. He worked for many years as a master carpenter for Kitchen Crafters of Great Falls.

After his wife passed away, he went to work for Herberger’s department store in the receiving department. He always joked about the ladies spoiling him with sweets and coffee.

The things that Dick enjoyed most out of life were fishing with family and friends or alone, buying used cars and fixing them up, or in his later years, sitting on a chair drinking a beer and telling you how to fix the car.

But what he loved most of all was sitting with family and friends having a few drinks and telling stories of his shenanigans and accomplishments of his life.

