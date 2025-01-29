Obituary: Richard George Hurd

Richard George Hurd, loving husband, father and grandfather lost his life on January 19, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana after his long battle with COPD. He was born on March 8, 1951, to Donald and Catherine Hurd in Salem, Oregon. Richard was later joined by his brother Bruce, his only sibling.

The family made their way to Montana when the boys were young and eventually settled in Great Falls. Richard decided to become a teacher and became one of the best, one that his many students loved and respected. He spent 3 decades teaching.

In 1977, he met Judy Lynn Jarvey and they were married in 1979. In 1984, Nicole Louise Hurd entered our lives, and he adored his baby girl. In 1989, Thomas Eldon Luther Hurd joined and completed our family. Richard loved his children so much and was so proud to be their dad. Our precious granddaughter, Hollynn Nicole Hurd arrived and became the apple of GG’s eye.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Nicole (Casey) Hurd; son, Thomas; granddaughter, Hollynn; his loving dog, Abby Girl; and brother, Bruce (Pam). Richard also leaves behind many others he loved and who loved him.

