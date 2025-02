Richard Kelcie Wright, 60, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2025.

He was born on April 24, 1964, in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Vernon and Betty (Schorberg) Wright.

He worked as the Maintenance Supervisor at Fast Car Wash.

Richard is survived by his two brothers, Vernon of Great Falls and Brian of Somerville, Massachusetts.

There are no services planned.

