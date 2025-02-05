Obituary: Richard Lee Shreves

Richard Lee (Dick) Shreves, 79, of Helena, Montana passed peacefully January 26, 2025 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with COPD exacerbated by pneumonia. He was born on February 17, 1945 in Tacoma, Washington to Dorothy Disch and Richard Lewis Shreves. Raised with his only sibling, sister, Cherie Shreves (Gesinger).

He graduated from Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. Being drafted that summer by the United States Army to fight the Vietnam War he laid in trenches stocking artillery supplies. He served his country proudly reaching the rank of E-7. Awarded for his outstanding marksman skills.

1972 he returned home then moved to Great Falls, MT to begin his career at KTVH as a weather man and an investigative reporter. Two of his most memorable interviews included Muhammad Ali in the Great Falls airport, another with Jane Fonda. After reporting on the latest tragedies surrounding the community, triggered by flashback scenes of Vietnam, he resigned. The serene Helena Valley nurtured a lifetime of hunting wild game along with fishing access surrounded by Rocky Mountains.

He married Starr Ann Sutliff-Haux. In 1976, he had his first born, Stacy Ann (Neel). Afterwards, he married Edith Zenter. In 1977 Anna Marie was born. In 1979, his son, Richard Edward. He bought his home, the 1800’s Marysville church which he relocated to Laurel Street. They commenced their renovation and expansion efforts. Growing his family’s garden involved caring for farm animals. Always by his side stood his best companion, a black lab.

He played outdoors riding bikes, launching rockets, flying kites, gold panning, wrestling, dancing, lighting fireworks, sledding, building snowmen and humming the harmonica. Teaching his young children to shoot a .22 made him a proud father. Warm temps spent tending, tilling, gathering firewood along with vehicle repairs making our way up Scratch Gravel claim in Dad’s 1967 Jeep. His extensive knowledge of weather and geology made his mining adventures prosperous. Cool temps spent harvesting, hunting, and hibernating in front of the wood stove watching his history documentaries, nightly news, reading and watching war movies.

In 2000 at 55 he retired from the Department of Labor, Job Service. As a teacher of the SEPT program, he assisted students with GED completion along with employment. His next 25 years spent 6 months fishing off the Kenai Peninsula in Homer, Alaska. Man could he tell a story using humorous cynical antic! A short road hunt landing a small buck could turn into an epic story of a man versus nature of humanity versus dignity. Consumed by his Milwaukee train hobby Friday mornings breakfast with the old timer railroad guys, running trains and shooting the breeze with Shreves. Along came train shows, photos and everything train memorabilia.

He is survived by his sister, Cherie (Dick) Gesinger of Federal Way, WA, Jonathan and Jennifer (Gesinger) Unrau; his daughters, Stacy (Randy) Neel and Anna Shreves of Missoula, MT; his son, Richard Shreves of Kuna, ID; grandchildren, Ashley Thomas, Kayla Smith, Tyler Smith, Eldon, Eli, and Alissa Follette; and his great grandchildren, Chloe, Kingston, Brantley, Leon, Lorenzo, and Kinsley.

