Obituary: Richard Paul Austad Sr.

Richard Paul Austad Sr. passed away Saturday afternoon, January 4th, 2025, quietly at his home on the family homestead in Fairfield with his wife, Jean, and two of his sons, Michael and George, while listening to Johnny Cash.

Born May 11, 1935, Richard was the youngest son of Andrew and Thilda Austad. Richard was raised on the Greenfield Bench on the Austad homestead. He attended elementary school at Greenfield Elementary. He then attended Fairfield High School and graduated in May 1954. He then moved to Lewistown to work at Roy’s Tire Shop for his brother-in-law Roy Hovden. He then left there to work for Meadow Gold Dairy as a delivery driver. From his first marriage, he had 4 children: Richard Paul Jr., Christina Marie, Jeffrey Alan, and Barbara Lisa. He and his wife divorced in 1965. Richard moved to Great Falls to work for Andy’s Tires. While there, Richard met Jean Moffit and they were married on December 4th, 1966.

Their first child, Paula Jeanette, was born June 12th, 1967, in Great Falls. Their second daughter, Kelley Jo, was born on October 10th, 1969, in Great Falls. Their first son, Michael Leroy, was born September 17th, 1970, in Choteau. Richard left Andy’s in 1973 to work for Dirkes Chevrolet in Fairfield. That year, the second son Timothy Alan was born on November 8th, 1973, in Choteau. Their youngest son, George Andrew, was born on February 21, 1977, in Choteau. Richard left Dirkes Chevrolet to work for Teton County Road Department in 1983 as a Grader Operator during the spring and summer months and a snowplow driver during the winter months. Richard worked there for 15 years before retiring in June 1998.

Throughout the years, Richard enjoyed working on the family farm growing alfalfa, malting barley and was obsessed with massive gardens. In his younger years, he found pleasure in fishing and hunting.

Richard and Jean relished in traveling and went on vacations to Florida, the Caribbean, Hawaii and Norway to visit the homestead.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jean; his sister, Sonja (Joe) Baumgardner; his children, Richard Jr., Christine, Jeff (Gayle), Barbara, Paula (Don) Blair, Kelley (Nyron) Alexander, Michael (Shelly) Austad, Tim Austad and George Austad. His grandchildren Bonnie Austad, Chelsea (Charles) Oker, Jonathan (Kylelynne) Austad, Kirsten Blair, Jeffrey (Miranda) Blair, Parys Alexander, Jenna Alexander, Ashton Austad, Taia Austad, Max Austad, Hannah Pflughaupt, Emily Austad, Amanda Giles, Tessa Fairchild, Jeromy Ray, Geffrey, David Denman, Basch, Rush and Peanut. His great grandchildren Mila Ruiz, Hector Hernandez, Titus Hernandez, Leila Ruiz, Melanie Austad, Lacie Pflughaupt, James Clark, Bentley Austad, Caroline Blair, Ainsley Naquin, Brandon, Isiah, Bella Giles, Xander Fairchild, Sylvie, Syrius, Abby, Mary, and Andrew Denman. He is also survived by countless nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairfield, MT on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2PM. The address for the church is 449 4th Ln NE, Fairfield, MT 59436.

