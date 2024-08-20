Obituary: Richard "Rick" Edam

Rick Edam was born November 9th, 1943, in Sidney, MT to Wilbert & Tillie Edam. Rick joined the Army at 17 years old and served for 4 years while stationed in Germany. Not too long after returning home from the Army, Rick married his first wife, Linda Davidson (November 1965 to November 1990), they raised their three children, Travis, Amber and Shannon, in Montana and Washington.

Most of Rick’s working career was spent as a machinist for submarines at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. He achieved trainer status and traveled the states to learn new techniques to come back and teach other machinists. He also obtained his realtor’s license and was skilled in construction work, finishing the construction all by himself on a couple of the new homes he purchased with Linda.

Rick and his second wife Cheril Wendt met at a murder mystery party that she co-hosted. They knew right away that they were a match and married on October 12th, 1992. Rick loved spending time with Cheril’s two kids, Tracy and Brad, and treated them as his own. Cheril and Rick lived in Washington until they both retired, it was then that they decided to move to Montana, eventually ending up in Great Falls.

Rick loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time camping, hunting and riding his motorcycle. Rick was a search and rescue volunteer while living in Great Falls in the 1960s & early 1970s. His love for adventure continued as he got his private pilot’s license in the mid-1970s and renewed it again years later after retiring.

Rick had many interests and passions. His biggest passion was flying Cesnas and attending air shows. He loved and appreciated all aircraft and classic cars. Rick loved his doggies, Aurora and Rags, along with all things Western; movies, books by Louis L’Amour. John Wayne films, Clint Eastwood spaghetti westerns, even the Dirty Harry movies. Rick appreciated comedies as well, especially Chevy Chase & Pink Panther movies as well as Foghorn Leghorn Loony Toons.

