Obituary: Rita Jean Johnson Olds

Rita Jean Johnson Olds passed away peacefully on August 26, 2024. Rita was born in Glasgow, Montana on July 21, 1937, to Edward and Addie Johnson. She attended elementary school in Glasgow and later attended high school in Missoula.

After high school she moved to Great Falls and began nurses training. Here she met the love of her life, Bill Olds. Bill and Rita were married in 1957, and together they raised their two children, Tammy and Tim.

Rita was known for her tremendous cooking skills. Family and friends looked forward to opportunities to enjoy her cinnamon rolls, fried chicken, turtles, dinner rolls, raspberry jam, pies, and caramel corn. She was an excellent host. She created many memories hosting events ranging from simple family breakfasts of french pancakes to large fun-filled Christmas Eve parties. Aside from cooking, she was also a skilled dollmaker and seamstress. The grandchildren loved the Halloween costumes she made for them.

Rita enjoyed being in nature and was often outside working in her yard and garden. She spent many days picking raspberries or peas with her cool whip containers to the brim. Rita gathered apples from her trees and often shared them with the friendly neighborhood deer. Much of the local wildlife appreciated her special care, from the Missouri River geese and hummingbirds, to her many adopted cats and pet dogs.

She enjoyed taking care of everyone around her. Bill often told stories about their life together, and Rita would make sure he got his facts straight, even when he exaggerated the details. Rita could be stubborn, but always stood for what she believed was right and true. Her biggest priority was making sure everyone around her was taken care of. She was always there, whether they needed a listening ear, wise advice, or a delicious meal.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.