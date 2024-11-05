Obituary: Rita Nellie Patterson

Rita Patterson passed away peacefully, returning to her heavenly Father on November 2, 2024. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, and devotion to her family. Born on August 22, 1935, in Great Falls, Montana, to Francis and Catherine Reidy, Rita shared an unbreakable bond with her twin sister, Zita, her instant best friend.

She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1953 and then attended the College of Great Falls. Rita’s life changed forever when her sister set her up on a blind date with a young man from Green Bay, Wisconsin. She married Robert Charles Patterson on December 28, 1957, and together they welcomed six children in seven years: Suzanne, Stephen, Lynn, Michael, Mollie, and Patrick. Rita was a steadfast supporter of Robert and their children in all their endeavors, though she cherished quiet moments alone with a good book. Her love and devotion to her husband were unwavering, and some of her fondest memories were their travels together, especially their cherished times in Hawaii and at their cabin at the Dearborn.

Faith and family were the cornerstones of Rita’s life. For 58 years, they lived across the street from Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and later Holy Spirit Parish. Rita and Bob could often be seen walking to mass together, hand in hand. After church, their small home would be filled with the laughter and love of their children and grandchildren, all gathered for breakfast. Rita continued to love visits from her grandchildren and great-grandkids. The love felt in her presence is unmatched and is going to be missed dearly. She would welcome them with a warm hug and sweet smile. She loved to hold all her babies and watch them play, never to complain about the noise or chaos they would bring. She prayed for her family daily and was everyone’s biggest prayer warrior. Grandma Rita was the biggest blessing to all, and everyone could feel her prayers and love.

Rita Patterson will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her boundless love for her family, and her remarkable ability to make everyone feel special. She will be deeply missed but forever cherished in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

