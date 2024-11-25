Obituary: Robert B. Flick

Robert B. Flick passed away on November 19, 2024, in Great Falls. He was born on June 16, 1942, to Lucile Bartoch and Robert E. Flick in Dutton, MT.

Robert managed the fireworks industry in Bozeman, MT. He enjoyed gardening and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria S. Flick; sister, Cecille Smiley; stepdaughter, Sarah Joy Lising; stepson, Jason D. Lising; and step-granddaughter, Kairi Sage Lising.

