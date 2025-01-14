Obituary: Robert "Bob" Allen Stensaker

Robert "Bob” A. Stensaker, 86, A loving Father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on Monday, December 16, 2024, at East view hospice following a stroke. Bob was born in 1938 to Alvin R. Stensaker and Katherine Busch in Williston, North Dakota. He attended Catholic schools in Great Falls. After graduation, he joined the US Navy. He proudly served on the USS Tulare which took him to many places around the world. He spent time in the Navy at Adak, Alaska as well.

After his time of service, Bob worked for the smelter and drove a cab. He said once he took Farrah and Lee Majors to the airport. He also met Charlie Pride on one of his fares.

Bob later met and married Patsy Stensaker. They were married on the border of North Dakota and Montana They had two daughters, Robin and Suzie. They later divorced.

Bob went to and graduated from welding school. He moved to Idaho and worked at Simplot's for a number of years and then he later moved to California where he worked for Apple Computers in their security division. He was also in real estate Century 21 for a few years before returning to security. This is where he spent most of his life. His security life took him from California to Missouri where he got to work and see his favorite country stars. And to Charleston South Carolina.

Bob enjoyed playing his guitar and singing to his daughters. He was an avid bowler and was in many leagues. Later, he enjoyed bowling with the family on the Wii game. He commented on how he loved how light his controller was not like the real bowling ball once was. And he was good at it too.

After retirement, Bob moved back to Great Falls for the remainder of his life. He enjoyed spending time with grandkids, sitting on the porch, and waving to all the cars that went by. Bob was a people pleaser and had a tough time saying no. If someone came to the door selling cookies the answer was always yes. He used to camp and fish and even hunt. Ok maybe not his favorite things to do. He was known to let the deer walk on by. He was an avid reader on anything to do with medical/health books and stuck to his work out routines. One thing he did well that we will miss dearly and daily is his “I love You.” He never missed a day telling you he loved you. That makes us smile knowing that there is no doubt he loved us and was loved back by all of us. We know that he is happy and prayed for the peaceful way he left this world. Holding his daughter's hand.

He is survived by his daughters, Robin (Mark) Nelson of Hyrum, UT and Suzanne (Herman) Brewer of Great Falls; three sisters, Barbara Malensek, Debbie McDunn, and Carol French, all of MT; three grandchildren, Josh, Brandy, and Latasha; and six great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.