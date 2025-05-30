Obituary: Robert Hermance

Robert "Bob" Hermance, 67, passed on March 29, 2025. Bob was born in Ronan, MT on July 2, 1957 to Arthur G. Hermance and Pauline D. DeWitt Hermance. When he was 3, the family moved to a farm 5 miles northeast of Kevin. Bob grew up helping his dad farm. In high school he worked for Bob and Charlotte Marshall. After graduation attended Northern University in Havre studying Vo-Ag and MSU in Boseman. In the 1980’s, Bob started working for the Farm Service Agency and retired after 37 years.

His first marriage to Marlea Fretheim, with whom he had two daughters Sarah and Megan, ended in divorce. On February 13, 1999, Bob married Le Ann Ellingson and they had just celebrated their 26th anniversary in Key West, FL, one of his favorite places.

With his love of horses and the mountains, belonged to the East Slope Back Country Horsemen, doing volunteer trail maintenance in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and weed spraying along the front. Hobbies were hunting Elk with Ron, Debbie and Brenda Ries, growing hay for the horses, traveling, hiking in Sedona and remodeling their retirement home in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

He is survived by his wife, Le Ann, brothers John (Cindy) Hermance, Lake Havasu City, AZ, Mike (Dawn) Hermance in Phoenix, AZ, Mother-in-Law Betty Ellingson, brother-in-law Bill (SueAnn) Ellingson, sister-in-law Patti (Lyle) Orcutt. Cousins Donna (Dave) Witt, Diana (Bryce) Kluth, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be Sunday, June 8th, 2:00 PM at the Pondera Golf Club in Conrad.

