Obituary: Robert "Jay" Herman, Jr.

On February 22, 1943, Robert “Jay” Herman, Jr. was born to Robert and Evelyn (Rufsvold) Herman in Sioux Falls, SD.

His early years were spent in Hinsdale until the family moved to Conrad where his father was a teacher and principal. Jay was a proud “Cowboy” playing football and basketball. He and three special friends maintained their friendship until last week when they all phoned to check on him. He graduated in 1961.

Jay attended Eastern Montana College in Billings, graduating in 1966 with a degree in education and history. He later earned a degree in mathematics from the College of Great Falls.

Immediately after college, Jay was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Germany for two years.

In the fall of 1968, he embarked on a 30-year teaching career in Fort Benton. He was involved in coaching football, basketball, and track in both middle and high school.

As luck would have it, Jay met the love of his life during teacher orientation in August of 1970. He confidently invited her on a date that very weekend, and as they say, the rest is history. Jay proposed to Julie on Halloween! They were married on July 24, 1971, at Faith Lutheran Church in Great Falls.

They have lived in Great Falls since 1990 and have been members of First Baptist Church for many years.

He is survived by his adoring wife, Julie, and devoted Samoyed #4, Francesca, both of whom brought him great love and comfort. Also surviving are his sister, Sue Conquergood; niece, Joy; and nephew, Bryan all of Helena; and daughter, Erica (Scott) Readicker of Great Falls

